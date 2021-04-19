Segments Removed From On-Demand Version WWE WrestleMania 37

It was reported by Gary Cassidy of ITRWrestling.com that the on-demand version of WWE Wrestlemania 37 has at least two notable edits for international WWE Network (non-Peacock) viewers. The 35-minute rain delay which included impromptu interview segments was removed as well as Mandy Rose slipping on the stage during her entrance. Wrestlers that cut promos during the rain delay included The New Day, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and Shane McMahon.

WWE has edited #WrestleMania Night 1 on the WWE Network to remove the rain delays. The start now sees Vince McMahon and the roster welcome fans back, Bebe Rexha perform America The Beautiful, the production intro, then it cuts to Titus O'Neil & Hulk Hogan's first appearance. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) April 19, 2021