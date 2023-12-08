Seth Rollins Addresses His Issues With CM Punk

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins recently appeared as a guest on the SI Media Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion addressed his issues with CM Punk and elaborates on the viral moment of his reaction to the WWE return of “The Best in the World” in the closing moments of WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his viral reaction to CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series 2023: “I understand why very few people knew what was going on that day. In the moment I was extremely emotional… It was a very raw, emotional response. It was what it was, I can’t take it back… I wish I would have handled myself with a little bit more composure.”

On his issues with Punk: “For a guy (CM Punk) who when I met him, made it seem like he was all about giving back to the business, he really turned into a pretty selfish guy and really wanted to take more from the industry. He (CM Punk) said some really bad things about me. Talked down about me for years, and the company (WWE), for years. I’m talking some really bad stuff. Called me a bootlicker and crap like that. You don’t know me. You don’t know what I stand for. I’m a loyal person, and I felt pretty insulted by a lot of the ways he treated me, treated the place I work for, treated friends that I worked with. I don’t need to get into any of the stuff with Colt Cabana if you want to look at that kind of stuff, that’s out there.”

Check out the complete Seth “Freakin'” Rollins interview on the SI Media Podcast at Spotify.com. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.