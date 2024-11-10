Seth Rollins Believes He Can Bring The Best Out Of Any Opponent

Top WWE star Seth “Freakin” Rollins appeared on “The Pivot” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how he thinks he’s the perfect dance partner and how he can work with anyone.

Rollins said, “I think I’m the perfect dance partner. I can work with anyone. I can work any style. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re at. I’ve had great matches switch John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock at WrestleMania, and I’ve had great matches with guys who couldn’t lace their boots. Names I’ve forgotten. I think I’m the perfect dance partner. I take a lot of pride in bringing the absolute best out of everybody and getting the most.”

