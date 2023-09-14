Seth Rollins Believes Ricochet Has Been Long Overdue A WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins appeared on Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he discussed his back injury, his admiration for Ricochet, and other topics. Here are some of the highlights.

On considering his back pain to be a badge of honor:

“It is what it is. We all have some nagging injuries. That’s just part of the game. My injury may be more serious than others….That’s a tricky question. Yes. Obviously, there’s some pride in being able to work through pain and work through suffering. But at the end of the day, I know the risks. I know what can happen if something goes wrong, so it’s 50/50. I love being someone that can push through boundaries, that can push limits, and all that stuff. At the same time, I don’t want to risk my future. I don’t want to put myself in a position where it’s going to be difficult for me to have a life with my family in my future. I don’t want to end up in a wheelchair when I’m 50 years old, if I’m being frank. So I’ve got to tow that line. I’ve got to be very careful with how I handle this and how I mitigate whatever’s going on back there to make sure I can still give the audience what they deserve, give the championship what it deserves, and make sure that I’m going to be okay for the future.”

His history with Ricochet:

“Here’s the thing, I would love to do it, though. We’ve gotta get it done at some point. I’d love to get it done one of these times while I still got the title on my shoulder. I think Ricochet has been long overdue for a World Heavyweight Championship match, so we gotta get it done. One of these days. I’m going to put in a word with Adam Pearce see if we can’t get that thing done. Ricochet, he’s been working. I’d love to do it. I think the WWE Universe would be keen on it. I think it would be a great time. I know it would look a lot different, but I don’t know exactly what it would look like. I would be very excited to see it.”

You can check out the complete episode below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)