Seth Rollins Believes WWE’s New Schedule Will Help Him Wrestle Longer

Seth Rollins recently appeared on the latest episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he shared his thoughts on WWE’s decision to scale back house shows in 2025. As announced earlier, WWE will focus on televised events and premium live events until March, significantly reducing the frequency of live, non-televised events.

“Yeah, I am 38, will be 39 in May. I think I’ve got more than a couple of years left in me. The dynamic of the industry has shifted so much. I’m not wrestling 200 times a year anymore. I’m not on the road 300 days a year anymore. Live events, non-televised events, have kind of dissipated, which for me, guys like me who’ve been, you know, have wrestled 2000 matches in my career, like that’s nice for me, you know, it’s just like riding a bike for me. We’ll see how it is for people coming up who need that experience. You know, we’ll see what that looks like in a few years, but with that schedule, I feel like I’ll be able to extend my career probably longer than I thought I was going to, and then it just depends on where I want to go from there. You know, what I want to do next, and how much time I’d like to spend at home with my daughter, taking her to do things that are important to her, that are a lot more important than making towns.”

Rollins also addressed his involvement in Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, set to release next month. Rollins had previously confirmed his participation in the film, but he revealed during the interview that his scenes were ultimately cut from the final version.

“I’m not in the movie. I will say unequivocally, I’m not in the film. I do not want anybody to go to the film thinking, ‘Oh, I’m here to see Seth Rollins’. There might be two people that would do that, but I don’t want those two people to waste their time, and I don’t want to misinform anybody. I don’t want to lead anybody astray. I am not in the film. It should be a good one. Marvel does a great job.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



