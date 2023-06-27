Seth Rollins Hints At Him And Roman Reigns Crossing Paths Again

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are currently at the top of the WWE, with Rollins on RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion and Reigns on SmackDown as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Both stars will be in action at Money in the Bank on Saturday, with Rollins defending his title against Finn Balor and Reigns teaming up with Solo Sikoa against The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War Match.

Rollins was asked if he sees his path crossing again with Reigns while appearing on ESPN’s First Take with Becky Lynch to promote MITB.

“Yeah, it’s inevitable. Our story starts in 2012. We came in together. We broke in together as a team and have gone our separate ways but we’re both at the top of our games. Entering our prime, right in the meat of it. Both World Champions at the same time on separate brands – him on SmackDown, me on Raw. I think inevitably we’re going to cross paths again. We have to. I’m looking forward to it. He’s on an incredible run right now, one of the longest title reigns of all time. Along the way, there’s only been one guy he hasn’t been able to put away and you’re looking at him. If it comes down to it, we’re going to have to tangle one more time.”

Their most recent match was at the Royal Rumble in January, where Rollins was defeated via DQ.