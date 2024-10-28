Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker Added To Tonight’s WWE Raw Lineup

WWE has made some new announcements regarding tonight’s Raw show in Hershey, PA.

From WWE.com:

After a wild brawl between Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “Big” Bronson Reed last Monday, find out what’s next in the bitter rivalry en route to their clash at WWE Crown Jewel.



The Visionary returns to Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.



Don’t miss the fallout from Bron Breakker’s Intercontiental Title victory over Jey Uso



One week after Bron Breakker reclaimed the Intercontinental Championship from “Main Event” Jey Uso, Raw will hear from the new titleholder and the former champion, Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Dominik Mysterio vs. A Former World Champion

* Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

* The New Day vs. The War Raiders vs. LWO in the finals of the WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament