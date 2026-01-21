Seth Rollins Opens Up About One Of WWE’s Most Controversial Matches

While appearing on My Mom’s Basement, Seth Rollins opened up about one moment in his career he wishes had been fully documented behind the scenes: his infamous Hell in a Cell 2019 match with Bray Wyatt.

The bout, which ended in referee stoppage and sparked massive backlash from fans, has long been viewed as one of WWE’s most controversial matches.

Rollins admitted that the negative perception surrounding the match is something that has been difficult to live with—especially because, in his view, the public never truly understood what happened. “I wish they were there for the Hell in a Cell match with Bray Wyatt. I wish they were there for that whole weekend so they could really see what went down,” Rollins said.

Rollins explained that once a narrative takes hold, it becomes almost impossible to change, even if it doesn’t reflect reality. “There’s such a terrible connotation to that experience from an outside standpoint… perception becomes reality. And when that becomes the truth, it’s hard to reckon with that sometimes.”

More than defending himself, Rollins made it clear that revisiting the match was about standing up for Wyatt, who passed away in 2023 and can no longer speak for himself. “For me, that one I can name mostly because it’s a defense. It’s a defense for Windham, who’s not here to defend himself,” Rollins said.

He noted that the backlash surrounding the match deeply affected Wyatt and that both men hoped they would eventually get another opportunity to work together and redeem the experience. “We loved each other and we loved working with each other. But that scenario was so awful for both of us… and for him to never be able to get that chance to come back and do it better—that’s hard.”

Rollins acknowledged that no explanation can fully undo how the match is remembered, but believes that if fans had seen the full context—the creative discussions, pressure, and events leading up to the match—they might have felt a greater sense of empathy rather than anger.

“If you could have seen that from start to finish… I think people would have a different appreciation, or at least a different empathy.”

The Hell in a Cell 2019 match remains a defining and controversial chapter in both men’s careers. For Rollins, it’s not just about criticism—it’s about a story left unfinished, and a partner he wishes had the chance to rewrite it.