Seth Rollins Opens Up About Working Through His Back Issues Despite The “Pain” And “Suffering”

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins stated in July 2023 that he was attempting to avoid surgery due to lower back issues. WWE eventually turned Rollins’ back problem into a storyline involving Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rollins addressed the issues during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump.

“Obviously there’s some pride in being able to work through pain and work through suffering. But at the end of the day, I know the risks. I know what can happen if something goes wrong, so it’s 50/50. I love being someone that can push through boundaries, that can push limits and all that stuff. But at the same time, I don’t want to risk my future. I don’t want to put myself in a position where it’s going to be difficult for me to have a life with my family in my future. I don’t want to end up in a wheelchair when I’m 50 years old. So I’ve got to tow that line. I’ve got to be very careful with how I handle this and how I mitigate whatever’s going on back there to make sure I can still give the audience what they deserve, give the championship what it deserves, and make sure that I’m gonna be okay for the future.”

You can check out the complete episode below: