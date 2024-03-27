Seth Rollins Praises Becky Lynch Following The Release Of Her New Book

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to promote his wife “The Man” Becky Lynch’s new book “The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl” and praised her.

Rollins wrote, “To my wife: You’re the greatest. You’re my best friend and the best mama. You elevate everyone around you. I admire you. I look up to you. I love you. And I’m so damn proud of you. Celebrate @BeckyLynchWWE with me. Her literary debut is OUT NOW! Pick it up wherever you buy your books! http://beckylynchbook.com”

You can check out Rollins’ post below.