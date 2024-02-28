Seth Rollins Praises The Coffee In Australia: “It Is Unreal”

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins recently spoke with Fightful.com on a number of topics including how the coffee in every part of Australia is unreal because of the love and passion they put into making it and how he feels he is one with the people there because he is a coffee shop owner himself.

Rollins said, “It’s not just this city, either. It’s the whole country. You go to Melbourne, you go to Sydney, you go to Adelaide, Brisbane, you go to all the towns all over this country, it is unreal. You cannot go a block without, I got a good coffee in a restaurant the other day. Just the care and the love and the passion, it shines through in the caffeine, and I dig that. It’s more than just wake-up juice. It’s more than that, and I dig that. As someone who owns my own coffee shops, I respect it, I love it. I feel like I’m one with the people down here.”

