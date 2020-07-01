Seth Rollins Reacts To the Idea Of A Rematch With Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth Rollins took to Twitter on Tuesday night, commenting on the possibly of a rematch with Shinsuke Nkamamura following their 2018 Survivor Series match. Of course, FOX Sports 1 aired the 2018 Survivor Series pay-per-view event on Tuesday night. Rollins said,

“We did one in Tokyo last year that I thought was about 20-30x better than this one.”

Nakamura would then jump in writing, “Let us do it again.”