Seth Rollins Says Chances Of Shield Reunion Are ‘Very Slim’

In a video published to GQ’s YouTube channel, Seth Rollins addressed long-standing fan speculation about a potential reunion of The Shield — and made it clear not to get hopes up.

Rollins was candid about the current realities involving himself, Roman Reigns, and former Shield brother Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose).

“Well, not a lot of love lost between myself and Roman Reigns,” Rollins said. “Dean Ambrose—Jon Moxley—not currently with the company. Don’t know if he’s ever coming back. I would say the chances are very slim.”

While not completely shutting the door, Rollins suggested that the only realistic scenario where all three could appear together again would be well outside the ring. “Maybe one day there will be a Hall of Fame induction where all three of us will be in the same place at the same time. I would say we’re looking at, like, maybe Kurt Angle has a better chance.”

Rollins’ comment referenced Kurt Angle, who briefly became an honorary member of The Shield in 2017. Angle stepped in for Reigns—who was sidelined at the time—and teamed with Rollins and Ambrose in a TLC six-man tag team match, even donning Shield-style tactical gear for the occasion.

With Moxley firmly established in AEW and Rollins and Reigns entrenched in their own ongoing narratives, Rollins’ remarks reinforce what many have already suspected: a full-fledged Shield reunion in WWE is highly unlikely, at least in the foreseeable future.