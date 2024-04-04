Seth Rollins Says Facing CM Punk Was Never On His Radar Until Punk Returned

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how a match against CM Punk was never on his radar until The Best In The World made his return to the company at Survivor Series.

Rollins said, “A match against Punk, that was never on my radar. I believed I would never see that guy again. I thought that until I saw him at Survivor Series.”

On how we are living in a crazy time right now in WWE with all the people who returned to the company like The Rock:

“We are living in one hell of a timeline. It’s crazy to think about all the people in WWE at the same time. The Rock is back, and all that’s happened with him and Cody and Cody’s fans, it is incredible and I’m still making sense of it. Years from now we’ll look back on this; it’s going to create a moment that lasts forever.”