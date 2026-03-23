Seth Rollins Says Tom Brady “Doesn’t Have The Guts” For WrestleMania 42 Appearance

Seth Rollins has challenged Tom Brady to appear at WrestleMania 42, saying the NFL legend does not have the guts to back up his comments about WWE.

Speaking on UnSportsmanLike, Rollins responded to Brady referring to wrestling as “cute” in a past interview and questioned whether he would ever step into a WWE ring.

“I don’t think Tom Brady has the guts,” Rollins said. “I don’t think he has the guts to show up and do anything at WrestleMania. He called WWE wrestling cute, as he was comparing it to other athletes. He said this to Logan Paul in one of his interviews. He’s not gonna show up and do anything about it. He’s gonna chirp from afar, and then he’s gonna go play flag football, and he’s gonna put on a suit and he’s gonna get in the broadcast booth and he’s gonna be great at it.”

When asked directly about a potential match, Rollins made his stance clear.

“I would guarantee that I would wrestle Tom Brady,” Rollins said. “Tom Brady would not stand a chance against me. Tom, all the respect in the world, Hall of Fame quarterback, first ballot, we think, who knows anymore. Multi-time Super Bowl Champion, MVP, all the accolades. He really came on strong in his second season as a broadcaster. Love listening to him. Brother, you’re not getting in the ring at WrestleMania. He doesn’t have the guts. He doesn’t have the guts. It’s not as cute as you think. That’s all I’m saying.”

Rollins’ comments add to the growing list of WWE names responding to Brady’s remarks, including CM Punk, Paul Heyman, Drew McIntyre, Oba Femi, Randy Orton, and Liv Morgan.

Brady, a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, has additional ties to the event as WrestleMania 42 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. According to Dave Meltzer, WWE and Brady are in active discussions regarding a possible appearance, though no agreement has been finalized.