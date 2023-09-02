Seth Rollins Says WWE Payback Will Be Special For He And Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins recently appeared as a guest on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast for an in-depth interview to promote WWE Payback 2023.

Ahead of tonight’s show, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his scheduled showdown with Shinsuke Nakamura, vowing that the two will create something special in the ring.

“He’s a dangerous cat,” Rollins said. “You look at his catalog, it’s second to none. He’s one of the greatest in-ring performers there is. In many ways, I’m thrilled our audience is finally getting to see the version of Shinsuke Nakamura that you and I fell in love with many years ago. I’m excited for him to be able to get himself to a place where clearly his confidence is rocking. You can see it, you can feel it, there is an electricity every single time he’s out there, often at my expense, but even the pre-tape packages have been something to behold. You can see it. He’s a special dude.”

Rollins continued, explaining how tonight will be special for both of them.

“He’s vibing, he’s feeling himself,” he said. “The only issue for him is I’m also vibing and also feeling myself. We’re two dudes at the top of our game. It’s going to be special. A few years ago, some people might have called this a dream match. I think now, more than ever, it’s a dream match. The fact that we have the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, it’s only going to add to it and it’s going to be a special night for both of us.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.