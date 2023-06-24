Seth Rollins Segment And More Confirmed For WWE Money In The Bank Go-Home Edition Of RAW

WWE has revealed several segments for the Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW.

Seth Rollins will be on Monday’s RAW to provide an update on his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor at the end of this week’s WWE NXT. The attack came immediately after Rollins’ victory over Bron Breakker. Balor vs. Rollins is still set to take place at WWE Money In The Bank on July 1.

RAW will also host a Women’s Money in the Bank Summit. The Women’s MITB Ladder Match will be discussed in the ring by Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Finally, Dominik Mysterio will be on RAW to confront Cody Rhodes only days before their Money In The Bank singles match.

The following is the current card for Monday’s WWE RAW at Savannah’s Enmarket Arena:

