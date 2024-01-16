Seth Rollins Suffers Injury During WWE RAW Main Event

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins suffered an injury on RAW.

Rollins sustained a left leg injury during his World Title match against Jinder Mahal, according to a report from Wade Keller of PWTorch.com and backstage sources within the company. He was assisted to the back following the match. The good news is that when he got backstage, he was able to put weight on it and walk under his own power, albeit with a limp.

It was clear at the end of the match that Rollins was concerned because he knew he had been injured.

While it is unclear when the injury occurred, he was seen favoring his leg after performing a dive at ringside onto Mahal. Rollins continued the match and eventually defeated Mahal to retain his title.

Again, the good news is that he was able to put weight on his leg, implying that it is nothing that will keep him out for months.

We’ll have more answers once he’s evaluated.

