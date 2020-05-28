Seth Rollins Talks Becoming A Father, Apollo Crews Speaks Out, Sonya Deville, The Bellas

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins appeared on this week’s edition of “WWE Backstage”. During the show, he discussed becoming a father for his and Becky Lynch’s baby:

– You can check out some additional highlight clips from this week’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump” below:

– You can check out Nikki Bella’s latest vlog below. In this week’s episode, she and Brie Bella show off Nikki’s wine room:

– Speaking of The Bella Twins, the E! Network posted the following preview video for Thursday night’s Total Bellas broadcast: