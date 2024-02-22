Seth Rollins Wants Randy Orton As His Opponent For WrestleMania XL

Whoever wins the Men’s Elimination Chamber this weekend will be standing across the ring from Seth “Freakin'” Rollins on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line.

During a recent interview with Nathan, Nat & Shaun, “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE spoke about how he hopes Randy Orton is his opponent for WrestleMania XL.

“I want to face Randy,” he said. “I owe him one. We had a WrestleMania match many moons ago. WrestleMania 31.”

He continued, “Nine years later, we’re both in different places in our careers. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton on the marquee sounds beautiful.”

