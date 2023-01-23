Several Classic Episodes of WWF Superstars Added to Peacock and WWE Network

Peacock has added WWF Superstars episodes ranging from May 11 to July 20, 1996.

The episodes feature Steve Austin, Mankind, Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels.

Fans can watch Superstars episodes in the streaming service’s archives. The following are the Superstars episodes:

May 18, 1996

The New Rockers challenge The Bodydonnas for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

May 25, 1996

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Fatu collide; Bob Holly takes on the massive Vader.

June 1, 1996

Henry O. Godwinn faces Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament.

June 8, 1996

The King of the Ring Tournament continues as Savio Vega faces Marty Jannetty.

June 15, 1996

Jake “The Snake” Roberts takes on Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw in a King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match.

June 22, 1996

Todd Pettengill and Mr. Perfect preview the upcoming King of the Ring event.

June 29, 1996

Shawn Michaels, Ahmed Johnson and The Ultimate Warrior are going to burn down Camp Cornette.

July 6, 1996

King of the Ring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin demands better competition; Savio Vega battles Who.

July 13, 1996

Sycho Sid is back; TL Hopper debuts against Duke “The Dumpster” Droese in a Home Improvement Match.

July 20, 1996

“Stone Cold” refuses to compete; Hunter Hearst Helmsley continues his rivalry with Marc Mero.