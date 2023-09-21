Several NXT Stars Released By WWE

Following the main roster cuts, it was expected that several WWE NXT names would also be released today.

It appears that the main roster cuts are done and they have begun with the NXT roster because Quincy Elliott announced on Instagram that he is no longer with the company.

* Quincy Elliott

* Bryson Montana

* Dana Brooke

* Mansoor

* Mace

* Dabba-Kato

* Shanky

* Yulisa León

* Daniel McArthur

