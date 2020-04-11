Several Women In WWE Not Happy With Ronda Rousey

Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, and Lana have publicly addressed comments from Ronda Rousey about WWE being “fake” fighting and here are the responses:

I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeBitch — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 11, 2020

Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake” pic.twitter.com/lnLLAq3laT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 11, 2020