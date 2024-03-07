Several Wrestling Personalities React To Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

By
James Hetfield
-

As previously reported by PWMania.com, special counsel “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman will be going to the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame as the first inductee.

Several wrestling personalities including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer have already taken to their official Twitter (X) accounts to comment on the huge announcement.

Other wrestling personalities took to their official Twitter (X) accounts as well like the WWE, Taz, RVD, Gabe Sapolsky, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, the Bollywood Boyz, Mikey Whipwreck, Zelina Vega, Jimmy Korderas, Ivy Nile, the USA Network, Monster Factory and Ringside Collectibles.

You can check out the posts below.

 

