Several WWE NXT Stars In Town For The Royal Rumble

The anticipation for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event is growing as the company prepares to kick off WrestleMania season.

Surprises are expected in both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, with returning stars and potential shock entrants adding to the excitement. According to PWInsider.com, several NXT stars are in town for the event, including:

– Lash Legend

– Jaida Parker

– Roxanne Perez

– Stephanie Vaquer

It remains unclear whether these talents will compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble match or if they are simply in attendance to film content for WWE.

The Royal Rumble premium live event takes place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.