Several WWE Stars React To Racist Remarks Made Online About Bianca Belair

Promoting the new WWE 2K24 video game, a photo featuring Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes was published this week. In an Instagram post by @WWEGames, Bianca was the target of racist remarks.

Several WWE stars took to Twitter and X to defend Bianca, and here are a few of their messages:

Big E: “The black women in this industry face a regular barrage of racism & misogyny from ‘fans.’ And have for far too long. You cannot diminish their light. You cannot erase their contributions to this industry.”

Zelina Vega: “Bianca is one of the best this business and WORLD has ever seen. When I think of a hard worker, stand out, path paver, and someone who is genuinely a proud representation of her culture, it’s Bianca. She deserves everything she’s gotten and MORE. She EARNED the name EST. The ‘fans’ that took part in the blatant disrespect and hate towards her and other black men and women should be ashamed and embarrassed. It’s disgusting. But your hate will never EVER dim their shine. We love you B. You continue to be an inspiration to all of us.”

Rhea Ripley: “EST ain’t just a nickname… @BiancaBelairWWE is a history maker, a trailblazer, and one of the nicest humans that you would have the privilege to ever meet. Y’all just mad that she’s better than you 💁🏻‍♀️ #EST”