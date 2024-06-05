Shane Helms Gives High Praises To WWE’s Team Of Producers

WWE producer Shane Helms recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to offer some high praises to a team of other company producers working behind the scenes to help the stars with their matches.

Helms wrote, “I wish I woulda had a team like this to help me when I was developing. Freebird [Michael Hayes], Jason Jordan, Jamie “By God” Noble, Adam Pearce, Nora the Explorer, TJ [Wilson], nWo KD [Kenny Dykstra], Abyss, [Shawn] Daivari, Petey Williams and the newest members B[obby] Roode and Nick Aldis are such an incredible group of Agents/Producers. It can be an incredibly thankless job but I want the world to know how hard they work to make our WWE Superstars shine as bright as possible. Thank you all!!”

Helms has been a producer with WWE since 2019.

You can check out Helms’ post below.