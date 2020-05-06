Shane Helms Says Wrestling “Sucks Without An Audience”, Praises AEW

Shane Helms took to Twitter on Tuesday, commenting on wrestling events continuing without a live audience.

He said, “It sucks without an audience. It just does. Nobody loves wrestling more than me but I struggle to watch it while it’s missing one of it’s most vital components, the fans! It’s like watching Standup without a crowd. No matter what, it just won’t be as funny.”

When a fan asked about AEW having some of their Superstars at ringside to try and make it seem like they have a small audience in attendance, he said, “They’ve done some things that I really like.”

