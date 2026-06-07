Shane Taylor Takes Steps To Protect Faction Branding

AEW star Shane Taylor recently filed a trademark application for his in-ring name and the logo associated with his faction, Shane Taylor Promotions, on Friday, June 5, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is aimed at entertainment services, specifically for providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network, as well as for merchandising purposes.

Shane Taylor Promotions includes members Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, Lee Moriarty, Anthony Ogogo, and Trish Adora. While the faction primarily appears in Ring of Honor (ROH), they are currently engaged in a feud with The Death Riders on AEW television.

In the latest episode of Collision, Taylor defeated Alan Angels decisively. After the match, he addressed the audience, claiming that at that moment, Shane Taylor Promotions was the most violent group in AEW. However, his faction mates were unable to secure a victory against the Death Riders—comprising AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and “The Bastard” PAC—in the following Trios Match.

Below are the descriptions submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 025: Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks. | First Use Anywhere: December 2014 | First Use in Commerce: December 2014.”

“IC 041: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. | First Use Anywhere: November 15, 2014 | First Use in Commerce: November 15, 2014.”