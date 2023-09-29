Shawn Michaels Addresses Jade Cargill Signing With WWE And Possibly Wrestling In NXT

Shawn Michaels commented on Jade Cargill signing with WWE and possibly wrestling in NXT during a media call to promote the 2023 WWE NXT No Mercy PLE:

“I got to meet with her briefly. Unbelievably, wonderful young lady. Very pleasant young lady. A few days here training, a hard worker. I’ll tell you what, I certainly understand the buzz. She’s an awesome specimen. A striking young lady and such a presence about her. I feel like that is something, she is a young lady tailor-made for the WWE and I think she has an incredibly bright future here, whoever gets her.

I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I wouldn’t love to have her here in NXT, but wherever she ends up, I have no doubt that she’s going to have great success. If she’s here with us, it’s going to be like it always is, we’re going to utilize her to the best of our ability, try to make it an enjoyable experience for her. She’s looking at what I think is going to be a fantastic experience here in the WWE.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)