Shawn Michaels Has Been Promoted, and News on His Future with WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative at the company.

Michaels has been working in the background of WWE NXT since 2016, and he was just recently listed as the Vice President of Talent Development Creative in the press release that NXT Europe issued a month ago. According to CBS Sports, he now holds the position of Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative after receiving a promotion.

Michaels will continue to be in charge of the development of talent in NXT and will also continue to be in charge of the creative direction of NXT. In addition to this, he will be in charge of the development of the NXT brand, which will include NXT Europe in 2023.

In 2016, Michaels started working for NXT as a trainer, and eventually he became a writer and producer under Triple H, who is the WWE Chief Content Officer. Triple H is a longtime friend of Michaels and a tag team partner. When Triple H suffered a cardiac event in 2021, Michaels stepped in to take control of the NXT programming. He has remained in that role despite Triple H’s return, the eventual retirement of former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, and other general shifts in the leadership of the company.

Michaels gave an interview to Sports Illustrated a month ago, and during that time he discussed the plans that he and Triple H have for the company.

“We hope now that we can put together a really powerful one-two punch between NXT and the main roster that’s going to drive WWE to even greater heights. He wants to stick to the mission statement, which is to be the greatest sports entertainment company on the face of the earth. I’m going to do everything here to help, and he’ll have the entire support of NXT. We’re all excited for the future,” he said.

This week, WWE also announced new titles for Triple H and WWE President and Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick. Michaels’ promotion follows closely after those announcements.