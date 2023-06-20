Shawn Michaels Hypes NXT Gold Rush, MITB Stats Video, Women’s Title Unification

– “The Heartbreak Kid” is excited for tonight. Ahead of week one of the special two-week NXT Gold Rush themed NXT on USA shows tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network, two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and NXT executive Shawn Michaels surfaced on social media to hype the show. HBK wrote, “Can’t wait for the first week of NXT Gold Rush to kickoff tonight!” Make sure to join us here for live results coverage of the show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

– Much like the always-anticipated WWE Royal Rumble statistics videos covering the history of the unique annual WWE tradition, the company has released a similar style compilation video ahead of their WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event at the O2 Arena in London, England on July 1.

– Ahead of the WWE and NXT Women's Tag-Team Championship unification bout on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn send a message to their opponents, WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.