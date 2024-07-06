Shawn Michaels On Whether There Will Be TNA Involvement At WWE NXT Heatwave

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels recently took part in a pre-WWE NXT Heatwave media call, where he talked about a number of topics including whether there will be invovlement from TNA Wrestling stars at this Sunday’s NXT Heatwave PLE.

According to Michaels, he can not give any specifics, but he mentions the interactions that they have had with talents appearing for TNA, Bloodsport and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Michaels then said he hopes that some of these arrangements lead to more opportunities for the younger talents to work elsewhere given the lack of additional house show events and more.

You can check out Michaels’ comments in the video below.