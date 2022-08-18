Shawn Michaels Promoted to WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative

Shawn Michaels has been promoted in WWE.

Following his retirement in 2010 after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, “HBK” spent time away from wrestling to spend time with his family and do other things, while making appearances on WWE television on occasion.

Michaels began assisting at the Performance Center in late 2016, before becoming a finishing class trainer alongside Terry Taylor the following year. In 2018, he began working as a writer and producer for the NXT brand alongside Triple H, who was in charge of the brand’s creative.

When his good friend was sidelined due to health issues in September 2021, Michaels took over the day-to-day operations of NXT and was in charge of creative.

WWE announced today that NXT UK will be rebranded as NXT Europe beginning in 2023, as previously reported. NXT UK will take a break before resuming. NXT UK will appear alongside NXT at the premium live event Worlds Collide next month.

WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston reported that Michaels has been promoted to WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative.