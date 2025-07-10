Shayna Baszler Addresses WWE NXT Producer Reports

Former WWE star Shayna Baszler has clarified recent reports linking her to a backstage producer role in WWE NXT, following her name being listed as the agent for the Kelani Jordan vs. Lainey Reid match on a July 2025 episode.

During a candid Twitch livestream, Baszler addressed the buzz and speculation surrounding her current role and future in the business.

“I happened to be at the (WWE) P.C. working with people and I’m not gonna out the people that requested I work with them,” Baszler said. “So please, the dirt sheets are usually wrong so do not believe stuff.”

She continued, explaining her presence at NXT was more about learning and improving as a performer than accepting a full-time producer role.

“One time when Daniel Bryan was backstage… he told me he learned the most sitting on a headset,” she explained. “So, I figured during the times when I was home, I would go to NXT and I would sit on the headset… just to learn to be a better performer. It helps you understand the TV part of wrestling, which is what WWE is.”

While addressing her status, Shayna revealed she’s technically still in her 90-day non-compete window after her May WWE departure, but she has not accepted any new role.

“As of right now, I have no job. Well, I shouldn’t say that — as of right now, I’m still under my 90 days left. But as for anything else, who knows?”

She emphasized that the door is open for a producer or coaching position in the future, but no formal deal is in place.

“Could the possibility be there? Sure. I would have to decide if I’m ready to be done. But that’s a whole other thing… I still think I have some stories to tell, maybe?”

Shayna Baszler’s unique blend of MMA legitimacy and NXT dominance makes her a valuable asset both in and out of the ring. While she has left the door open to future WWE collaborations, for now, her career path remains undecided.

“Maybe they’ll see everyone talking about it and want to do it now… What leverage that would have for me.”

