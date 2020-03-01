Shayna Baszler Match Announced For WWE RAW

WWE announced the following for RAW:

Before they collide along with four other fierce Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber this Sunday, Shayna Baszler and Asuka will clash this Monday night on Raw, as first reported by The New York Post.

Baszler and Asuka briefly came face-to-face last Monday, but now will go at it full fledged this Monday. Both will surely be looking to gain momentum as they prepare to enter the Elimination Chamber and prevail to earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Two things are for sure as this match approaches: Fists are going to fly and Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and Natalya will all have their eyes locked on the screen.

The Street Profits had the Raw Tag Team Titles within their grasps at WWE Super ShowDown but were unable to dethrone Seth Rollins & Murphy.

Now the bombastic challengers will have one more shot at The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple in a “Now or Never” Tag Team Championship Match on Raw.

Can Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins achieve that breakthrough moment? Or will the motivating powers of Rollins & Murphy be capable of handling all that smoke?

After Riddick Moss passed his first tests as 24/7 Champion, who will be the next to challenge “Riddy Mo” when he puts his title on the line this Monday night on Raw?

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Moss since first appearing on Raw as Mojo Rawley’s “personal offensive lineman.” Their alliance was short-lived as Moss double-crossed Rawley, defeating him for the 24/7 Championship last month.

Moss then escaped a Triple Threat Match against both Rawley and R-Truth two weeks ago, title still intact — not to mention an ambush at the Funko Headquarters earlier in the day.