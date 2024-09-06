Shayna Baszler Signs New Contract With WWE

This year, several WWE contracts were up for renewal, and some stars—including Damian Priest, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins—signed new contracts.

Shayna Baszler has signed a new deal. Baszler joined WWE in 2017 after a successful MMA career that included NXT Women’s and Tag Team Championships. Recently, she has been paired with Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark as the Pure Fusion Collective on Raw, where they have received a boost.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Baszler signed a new contract with the company after her previous one expired this year. The deal’s length is unknown, but it is said to be a multi-year contract.

Baszler is always easy to work with, according to a WWE employee. According to a WWE official, Baszler has long been a valuable resource for newer talent.