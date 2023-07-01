Shayna Baszler Turns On Ronda Rousey, New Undisputed Women’s Tag Champs Crowned

We have new Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to capture the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships on Saturday afternoon.

The title change took place after a shocking moment in the match at WWE Money In The Bank 2023 at the O2 Arena in London, England, which saw Shayna Baszler turn on Ronda Rousey and attack her, leading to Morgan and Rodriguez finishing her off for the win.