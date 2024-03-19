Shayna Baszler’s Opponent For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X Revealed

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star Shayna Baszler is set to compete at the upcoming Josh Barnett Bloodsport X event in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 week.

Barnett recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that Baszler will be facing TNA star Masha Slamovich in singles action.

WWE is expected to have more of its stars show up or compete at Bloodsport X, and an announcement could be made soon about who those stars are.