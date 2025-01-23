Sheamus Calls Otis The Funniest Man In WWE

WWE veteran Sheamus appeared on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast, where he discussed several topics, including why Otis is the funniest man in the company.

Sheamus said, “Otis, dude. He’s a guy who just talks in riddles and you don’t understand what he’s saying half the time. I can’t repeat what he says because you probably couldn’t comprehend it, but he’s literally one of the funniest guys. He’s definitely one guy that everyone wants to be around all the time is Otis.”

On why Otis is awesome:

“I wouldn’t know [anyone] to have a bad word to say about the fella. He’s awesome. If you want to go for a night out, he’s the guy you want to be with, man. He’s definitely the most entertaining, you’ll see. He’ll make sure there’s not one moment that you’re bored.”

