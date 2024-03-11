Sheamus Deletes His Twitter/X Account

Another WWE star has decided to take a break from Twitter/X.

People have noticed that social media can be a hostile environment, depending on how you interact with others. This includes celebrities and wrestlers who filter the feedback they receive because some fans are genuinely rooting for you, while others prefer to be negative.

Sheamus has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since his loss to Edge on the August 18th episode of SmackDown. It’s unclear when he’ll be back on TV.

Before being removed from television, he had been an upper mid-carder in recent years, paired with Butch and Ridge Holland. He is best known for his feud with Drew McIntyre and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 last year.

As seen below, Sheamus has deleted his Twitter/X account: