Sheamus On His WWE Status: “I Just Signed A New Five-Year Deal”

While appearing on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Sheamus discussed his future in WWE and reflected on his remarkable career.

A mainstay in WWE for 15 years, Sheamus has captured numerous championships but has yet to claim the one title that has eluded him—the Intercontinental Championship, currently held by Bron Breakker. Despite his long tenure, Sheamus remains focused and passionate about his craft, fueled by a recently signed five-year deal.

When asked about how long he plans to continue wrestling, Sheamus expressed a commitment to staying in the ring as long as his body allows:

“Not really. Again, I just signed a new five-year deal. 50….My wife reminds me all the time, [ 52. Is it 52? [the deal will take me until I’m] Listen, I’ll go until the wheels fall off me. I could do it until physically I can’t do it anymore. I love what I do. And, listen, there’s plenty of time to sit back and read a book and just watch TV….I’ve talked to some talent as well. You meet them all at Mania and everything when they come in, especially the Hall of Fame, but also everybody gets invited to Mania. You can tell a lot of the talents who just retired too early. If I had to hang up my boots when that stuff happened with my neck [injury], I’d be at peace with it, right? Because you know there’s nothing you could do. But when some talent that retired before their time, you can tell there’s a bit of regret there.”

Sheamus’s dedication to his craft and his drive to achieve new milestones in WWE reflect his enduring love for professional wrestling, ensuring he remains a prominent figure in the industry for years to come.