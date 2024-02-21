Sheamus Teases Return To The Ring

WWE may be bringing back a notable absent star in the near future, as has been expected for some time.

Sheamus has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since his last match, a loss to Edge on August 18th SmackDown. Before being removed from television, he had been an upper mid-carder in recent years, paired with Butch and Ridge Holland.

He is best known for his feud with Drew McIntyre and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 last year. Butch has since returned to the name Pete Dunne while Holland is in NXT.

He was expected to return at last month’s Royal Rumble, which is known for its surprises, such as injured talent returning or legends appearing. Sheamus, on the other hand, did not return, as Sami Zayn did after a hiatus from television. It’s still unclear what prevented the return.

Sheamus posted the following teaser, leading fans to believe he may be back on TV soon:

“ANYONE missing 5 star banger matches? #MOTY2021 #MOTY2022 #MOTY2023”