Sheamus Weighs In On WrestleMania 42 Possibly Returning To Las Vegas

WWE veteran Sheamus recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including recent reports about the company potentially returning to Las Vegas for next year’s WrestleMania 42.

Sheamus said, “Vegas is great. Look, I won’t come out during the daytime obviously for a lot of reasons but it obviously was a huge hit there this year. That move is above my pay grade but you know, either way it was a success so they’re obviously going to go back again because it was such a huge hit.”

