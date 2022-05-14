Shelton Benjamin Reveals Why He Hasn’t Been on WWE TV With Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander has appeared on WWE RAW for the past few weeks without his tag team partner, Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin revealed via Twitter that he is out due to injury. He wrote:

“For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!”

Alexander has been trying to join up with MVP and Omos: