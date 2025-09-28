Shinsuke Nakamura Set For In-Ring Return At WWE Japan Supershow

WWE is heading back to Japan next month with a blockbuster Supershow tour, and the announced lineups for both nights promise two of the biggest live events of the year. The company will run back-to-back shows at the historic Ryōgoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo on October 17 and 18, featuring top stars, title matches, and the highly anticipated in-ring return of Shinsuke Nakamura.

The tour marks a major homecoming for Nakamura, who rose to stardom in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) as a three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and five-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion before signing with WWE. It will also feature marquee matches in both the men’s and women’s divisions, including a World Heavyweight Championship defense and multiple Women’s United States Championship bouts.

Night 1 – Friday, October 17

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk

Tag Team Match: Shinsuke Nakamura & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Women’s United States Championship – Triple Threat: Giulia (c) vs. Iyo SKY vs. Asuka

Night 2 – Saturday, October 18

Six-Man Tag Team Main Event: Shinsuke Nakamura, CM Punk & Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Women’s United States Championship: Giulia (c) vs. Kairi Sane (w/ Asuka)

Tag Team Match: Iyo SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

The two-night tour will spotlight some of WWE’s most heated rivalries, including the personal feud between Rollins and Punk, which has been one of the company’s most compelling storylines of the past year.

The women’s division will also be heavily featured across both nights, with Giulia defending her championship twice — first in a high-stakes triple threat match against Iyo SKY and Asuka, and then in a singles showdown with Kairi Sane.

This marks Nakamura’s first match since June and his first in Japan under the WWE banner in several years, making the Supershow a must-see event for Japanese fans and international viewers alike.