Shotzi Blackheart Returns To The Indies With Two Surprise Appearances

Former WWE star Shotzi Blackheart has officially re-emerged on the independent wrestling scene, making two surprise appearances in back-to-back events following her WWE departure. Shotzi kicked off her return last Friday night at Hoodslam: Fearless, where she made an emotional comeback by facing one of her original trainers, Rick Stoner, in a sentimental singles match.

Shotzi Blackheart returned to Pro Wrestling last night at Hoodslam In Oakland! 💚🖤 Photo Credits 📸: dark_neon_promotion

Via Instagram@ShotziWWE @HOODSLAM

Taking to Twitter (X) afterward, Shotzi shared her thoughts on the moment:

“SURPRISE! I had to kick off this next chapter of my career where it all started for me! Wrestled one of my OG trainers last night in an emotional and sentimental match that really epitomized what you all are about to see from me. Watch it on @Triller_TV HOODSLAM FEARLESS.”

The very next night, Shotzi made another unannounced appearance—this time at GCW’s Tournament of Survival, where she competed in a triple threat deathmatch against Matt Tremont and Jimmy Lloyd. In a brutal contest, it was Tremont who walked away with the victory.

With two powerful performances in two days, Shotzi Blackheart is clearly making a bold statement as she reclaims her space on the independent circuit.