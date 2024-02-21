Shotzi Checks In After With Update On Torn ACL, Will Miss 9 Months Of Action

Shotzi is going to be on the sidelines for quite a while.

On Tuesday, the green-haired WWE women’s Superstar surfaced on Instagram with a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

She wrote the following, confirming a torn ACL and noting she will be out of actions for nine months recovering.

“I tore my ACL which means I will be out of action for about 9 months. Thank you to everyone who has checked up on me. I am so sorry if I haven’t responded. I am just extremely devastated and angry. Some of you know, I have been through a lot the last few years and it has been so hard to keep up with what I think is expected of me and honestly my mental health had been at an all time low. But I’ve pushed through and I was feeling motivated and like myself again. I was hoping to go to NXT to prove myself again, earn some respect, build back my confidence and start putting the heartache from the past 2 years behind me. I feel defeated right now but I’m simultaneously feeling the most motivated I have ever been. I have been through way worse. I’ve watched my sister, who is fighting caner, fight tougher battles. I’m just taking this as a sign to slow down. I didn’t take time off when both my stepdad and my dad passed and that really affected me. Now I am looking forward to coming back ot just physically stronger, but mentally also.”