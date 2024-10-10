Significant Internal Push For Future WWE Events In Japan

In 2024, WWE will hold more Premium Live Events outside of the United States than ever before. Japan may soon have one of its own.

WWE has recently hosted Money in the Bank in Canada and Bash in Berlin at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany. They also held the Elimination Chamber in Australia this February.

WWE does this due to the high site fees that countries must pay to host PLEs. WWE does the same in the United States, with cities bidding for on-site fees, resulting in a significant local economic boost.

While discussing a potential host for next year’s Elimination Chamber PLE, WrestleVotes reported on the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass. Patreon reported that there is a strong push within WWE to hold an event in Japan following the recent success of the Japan tour.

“I think Japan definitely gets something in the future. I know there’s a big push internally for the Japanese market. There’s a lot of Japanese talent on the roster. And I think the last tour they just had over there in Japan was very successful as well.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)