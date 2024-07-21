Skye Blue Suffers Injury After AEW Collision Match Is Stopped

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw Skye Blue take on Hikaru Shida in a singles match. Just a few minutes into the match, the referee stopped it as Blue seemed to have suffered an injury after Shida jumped from the apron with a crossbody and landed on Blue. The show then went to a break, and when it came back, Shida was declared the winner. A replay was then shown of Shida landing low on Blue, connecting with her knee.

AEW President Tony Khan took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that Blue had suffered an ankle injury and was being evaluated by the doctors.

Khan wrote, “Thank you all watching Saturday Night AEW Collision tonight, right now on TNT.” “Our previous match was stopped + @shidahikaru was declared the winner, due to an ankle injury to @Skyebyee. Skye Blue is being evaluated now by the Doctors; we’re all wishing her the very best.”

OH SHIT 😔 it actually looks like Skye Blue hot injured for real 😔 This is the spot 😔 unfortunate accident#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/BtzKXcrCFS — AEWBlog (@AEW_Blog) July 21, 2024